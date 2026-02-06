Jamaat vows to recover laundered money, restore law and order

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Dr. Shafiqur Rahman on Friday said that if Jamaat and its alliance come to power, “injustice will be buried forever,” and justice will be firmly established across the country.

Speaking as the chief guest at a massive electoral rally organized by the 11-party alliance at the Jhalakathi Government High School ground, the leader pledged to recover billions of taka laundered abroad and ensure accountability for political killings.

Paying tribute to Sharif Osman Hadi, a prominent figure in the recent political upheaval, Dr. Shafiqur described him as a “son of the nation” whose legacy transcends partisan lines.

“Hadi envisioned a Bangladesh free from foreign hegemony and discrimination,” he stated. “The state must accept responsibility for his blood. We guarantee that his family will receive justice, not just empty condolences.”

Turning to economic crimes, the Jamaat chief alleged that approximately 28 lakh crore taka had been siphoned out of the country during the previous regime.

He issued a stern warning to corrupt officials, vowing to recover these state assets through strict legal measures. “We will retrieve the people’s money, even if we have to extract it from their stomachs,” he asserted, promising a zero-tolerance policy against extortion, bribery, and tender manipulation.

With the general election approaching, Dr. Shafiqur urged voters to resist any attempts at ballot box seizing or intimidation.

He encouraged supporters to stand firm against “muscle power,” stating that the era of stealing voting rights through fear is over.

He also addressed the security forces, promising to restore the professional dignity of the police and military so they can serve the republic with courage and integrity rather than political servitude.

Highlighting social reforms, Shafiqur emphasized that ensuring women’s safety in homes, workplaces, and educational institutions is central to Jamaat’s state philosophy.

He also credited the youth for the “July Revolution” that dismantled the previous “fascist” administration, stating his intent to transition leadership responsibilities to the younger generation soon. On development, he promised equitable resource allocation based on public need rather than political nepotism.

The rally concluded with the formal introduction of the alliance’s candidates for the district: Dr. Faizul Haque for Jhalakathi-1 and S.M. Niyamul Karim for Jhalakathi-2. Senior leaders from coalition partners, including the Bangladesh Labour Party and Jatiya Nagorik Party (NCP), also addressed the large gathering.