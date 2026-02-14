Bangladesh election credible and competitive: EU Chief Observer Ivars Ijabs

Chief Observer of the European Union Election Observation Mission (EU EOM) to Bangladesh Ivars Ijabs on Saturday described the national election as ‘credible, hugely and genuinely competitive and pluralistic’ but observed that there were lack of proper women’s representation.

Regarding the voter turnout, he said this is historically higher and lower and noted that it is shrinking everywhere and it is something concerning for all democracies.

Ijabs on Thursday said it is really a big day for Bangladesh’s democracy as they observed the country’s twin elections– national election and referendum – across the country.

“I think this really a big day for Bangladesh’s democracy,” he told reporters at Siddheswari Girls’ College at New Bailey Road after observing the opening of the vote casting.