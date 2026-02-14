Jamaat Ameer condemns post-election attacks

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Dr Shafiqur Rahman has strongly condemned the reported attacks on leaders and activists of the 11-party alliance, independent candidates, and their supporters following the 13th National Parliamentary Election.

He expressed his protest in a post published on his verified Facebook page on Saturday.

In the post, he stated, “We are committed to peaceful and responsible politics. However, no one should consider this commitment as a sign of weakness.”

He further wrote, “We strongly condemn and protest the violence against innocent citizens and voters who have been targeted because of their political positions, including supporters of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, the 11-party alliance, independent candidates, and those with differing political views from the Bangladesh Nationalist Party. We express firm solidarity with every innocent victim.”

Rahman added that violence, intimidation, and retaliatory politics have no place in a nation that has just exercised its democratic rights.

“We want to make it clear that the July revolution is still alive,” he said, emphasizing the importance of protecting democratic values and political freedom in the country.