‘We all are free from today,’ declares Tarique Rahman

‘Nat’l unity is our strength, while division weakness’

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Chairman Tarique Rahman on Saturday declared that “we are all free from today,” and called for unity stating that “national unity is our strength while division weakness’.

Addressing the post-election press conference at Hotel InterContinental in the capital following his party’s decisive victory in the 13th parliamentary elections, Tarique thanked voters across the country for returning the BNP to power through what he described as a peaceful, competitive and participatory election.

He characterized the outcome as a triumph not only for his party but for democracy and the people of Bangladesh.

“Freedom-loving and democracy-loving citizens have once again chosen the BNP. This victory belongs to Bangladesh, to democracy and to the people who aspire to democratic governance,” Tarique said.

A Mandate After Years of Political Turbulence

Tarique said the election marked a significant turning point for the country, coming after years of political unrest and what he termed authoritarian governance. He noted that Bangladesh is now entering a new phase, with an elected parliament and government directly accountable to voters for the first time in over a decade.

He acknowledged that the incoming administration would face serious challenges, including what he described as a fragile economy, weakened constitutional and statutory institutions, and a strained law and order situation. “We are beginning this journey in a difficult environment,” he said, adding that rebuilding institutions and restoring public confidence would be top priorities.

The BNP chief emphasized that broad public participation in the election helped re-establish democratic legitimacy. He thanked the interim government and the Election Commission for organizing the polls and credited judicial officials, members of the armed forces, civil administration personnel and law enforcement agencies for their roles in ensuring a smooth process. He also recognized the contribution of domestic and international media and election observers.

Call for Unity Across Political Divides

Tarique underscored the importance of national unity, warning that division could weaken the country’s democratic gains. “National unity is our strength; division is our weakness,” he said.

He noted that 51 political parties, including Jamaat-e-Islami, NCP, Islami Andolon Bangladesh, Jamiatul Islam and Gono Odhikar Parishad, took part in the election. Congratulating all participating parties, he said a functioning democracy requires both a responsible government and an effective opposition.

“Our paths and opinions may differ, but when it comes to the country, we are one,” Tarique said, calling on all democratic forces to contribute ideas and work collectively toward rebuilding the nation.

Commitment to Reform and the 31-Point Agenda

Tarique reiterated the BNP’s commitment to its previously announced 31-point reform outline aimed at “repairing the state.” He said the party developed the reform plan through consultations with other democratic forces and citizens nationwide and incorporated it into its election manifesto.

He also confirmed that the BNP signed the July Charter, with certain notes of dissent on specific issues, and pledged that commitments made to the public would be implemented gradually and responsibly.

“We will fulfill each promise we have made to the people,” he said, stressing that restoring the rule of law, strengthening democratic institutions, curbing corruption and improving governance would form the foundation of the new government’s agenda.

Appeal for Peace and Lawfulness

Despite celebrating what he described as a sweeping mandate, Tarique urged party leaders and supporters across the country to remain calm and avoid any actions that could trigger unrest. He said he had instructed BNP activists not to hold victory processions to prevent potential clashes or provocation.

“Under no circumstances should peace and order be disrupted,” he said. “We will not tolerate injustice, unlawful acts or attacks by the strong against the weak, regardless of political affiliation, religion or opinion.”

He warned that any post-election misunderstandings between rival candidates or supporters must not escalate into revenge or violence. “The rule of law must prevail equally for every citizen, whether in government or opposition,” he added.

Tribute to Democratic Struggles

Tarique paid tribute to those who lost their lives or were injured in past movements for democracy, referencing the country’s long political struggle from the 1971 Liberation War to recent protests. He offered prayers for deceased leaders, including former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, and said their sacrifices would not be forgotten.

“The democratic Bangladesh we celebrate today stands on the sacrifices of many,” he said.

Vision for the Future

Concluding his remarks, Tarique said the BNP had been given a renewed mandate to govern and must now deliver tangible improvements in living standards. He called on party members and citizens alike to act responsibly in rebuilding the country.

“We must repay the trust and love shown by the people through dedicated service and hard work,” he said. “Let us move forward together to build a safe, humane and democratic Bangladesh.”

He ended his address by thanking democratic forces around the world, expatriate Bangladeshis and citizens at home for their support, reaffirming his commitment to unity and democratic governance.