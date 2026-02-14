All MPs to be sworn in by 17 February: CA’s Press Secretary

Press Secretary to the Chief Adviser, Shafiqul Alam, has said that members of parliament elected in the 13th National Parliamentary Election will be sworn in by 17 February at the latest.

Speaking to journalists on Saturday at the Foreign Service Academy in the capital, he said, “You asked about the oath-taking. It will be completed very soon. At the latest, it will be on the 16th or 17th — it will not go beyond that.”

Shafiqul Alam said preparations for the swearing-in ceremony began the day after the election.

However, he did not provide specific information on who would administer the oath in the absence of a Speaker.

He added that further details regarding the process would be announced in due course.