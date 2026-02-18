Education sector needs ‘big leaps’: Minister Milon

Newly appointed Education ANM Minister Ehsanul Hoque Milon has said that the country’s education sector requires ‘big leaps’ to ensure stability and dynamism.

While talking to journalist on the first working day on Wednesday, the minister noted that after the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) came to power in 2001, measures were taken to curb cheating in public examinations and stop question paper leaks. ”Those practices were stopped at that time, and I do not believe they will return.”

Milon has announced plans to undertake coordinated reform initiatives to modernize the country’s education system and bring it up to global standards.

”The government would review the existing curriculum to ensure it is aligned with contemporary needs. Emphasis will be placed on strengthening digital literacy and improving English proficiency among students. Steps would be taken to incorporate emerging subjects into the education system in line with the demands of the Fourth Industrial Revolution. These include nanotechnology, artificial intelligence and robotics.”

The minister added, the education sector did not receive adequate priority in the past, resulting in budget allocations hovering at around two per cent of GDP. The allocation should be increased to at least five to six per cent of GDP.