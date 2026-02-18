Shafiqul, Azad join Daily Waadaa as CA press wing stint ends

Shafiqul Alam, former press secretary, and Azad Majumder, former deputy press secretary to the former chief adviser, join a new English newspaper, The Daily Waadaa, as the chief adviser’s office ends its operation.

They both announced separately through posts in their verified Facebook profiles today (18 February).

According to their Facebook posts, Shafiqul Alam joined the daily as its Editor while Azad Majumdar joined as Executive Editor.

Recently, Shafiqul Alam served as the press secretary to Chief Adviser of the interim government Prof Muhammad Yunus while Azad Majumder served as Deputy Press Secretary.

In his Facebook post, Shafiqul sought blessings for his new journey.

Meanwhile, Azad Majumdar, in a separate post, wrote, ” I now plan to return to journalism and have considered several opportunities. I have decided to join the soon-to-be-launched English-language daily, Daily Waadaa, as its Executive Editor.”

“Throughout my career, I have remained committed to the truth, and I believe this new venture will allow me to continue upholding the same professional integrity and principles.

I seek your blessings and continued support as I begin this new chapter,” he added.