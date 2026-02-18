‘Govt moves to clear legal hurdles for return of Shakib, Mashrafe’

Newly appointed Youth and Sports State Minister Aminul Haque has announced the government’s intention to facilitate the return of Shakib Al Hasan and Mashrafe Bin Mortaza to Bangladesh cricket by addressing the legal cases filed against them.

Speaking on Tuesday, the State Minister said the matters would be reviewed at the state level to ensure a swift resolution. “Since there are cases filed against them, those issues should be resolved quickly so that they can return,” he said. “We want Shakib and Mashrafe back in Bangladesh cricket.”

Aminul, a former captain of Bangladesh national football team, indicated that the government would take a flexible approach in handling the legal complications surrounding the two senior cricketers.

He reiterated that the state would directly review the cases and take necessary steps to clear the way for their comeback.

Turning to cricket administration, the minister also raised concerns about the most recent election of Bangladesh Cricket Board. “As I have said before, the cricket board election was questionable,” he remarked, adding that discussions would be held to review the matter.

He assured that talks regarding both the board’s election and the players’ situations would take place soon, with measures to be implemented promptly to guide Bangladesh cricket in what he described as a “positive direction.”