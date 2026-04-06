No plans to start online classes for pry schools: Bobby Hajjaj

The government currently has no plans to close primary schools or shift to online classes despite the ongoing measles outbreak and fuel crisis, said State Minister for Primary and Mass Education Bobby Hajjaj on Monday. he described that the classes are on line.

He stated while responding to reporters after inspecting infrastructure and academic activities at several primary schools in the capital.

”The Ministry of Primary and Mass Education is not considering a move to online classes at this time. Instead, it remains committed to continuing in-person education. No final decision has been made regarding school closures and efforts are ongoing to ensure that academic activities proceed as normal.”