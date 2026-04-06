Fire at server room at Sylhet’s airport

A fire broke out in the immigration server room at MAG Osmani International Airport in Sylhet on Sunday night.

The blaze originated on the second floor of the server room around 11:35PM and was brought under control at about 12:05, according to Airport Director Hafiz Ahmed.

No flights were scheduled at the time of the incident and no casualties were reported.

Fire Service and Civil Defence officials said two units were deployed immediately after receiving news from the airport and managed to contain the fire swiftly.

The exact reason behind the fire could not be known, said Sylhet fire station control room.