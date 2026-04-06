Indian High Commissioner calls on Prime Minister

Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Pranay Verma, paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Tarique Rahman on Monday (6 April).

The meeting took place at the Prime Minister’s Office at the Bangladesh Secretariat, according to a statement issued by the PMO.

They discussed bilateral engagement with focus on people-centric cooperation in multiple domains aligned with the national development priorities of the two countries.

The discussions focused on enhancing cooperation in a wide range of areas including public health, financial inclusion, women‘s empowerment, rural development, bilateral trade and investment, ease of doing business, technology partnerships, and power and energy cooperation.

High Commissioner underlined that India-Bangladesh cooperation should transform their geographical proximity into new opportunities by strengthening economic and connectivity linkages, and by enhancing cultural and people-to-people exchanges.

High Commissioner conveyed India’s intent to work together with the Government and the people of Bangladesh in a positive, constructive and forward-looking manner based on mutual interest and mutual benefit.

Foreign Minister Dr Khalilur Rahman and the PM’s Foreign Affairs Adviser Humayun Kabir were present at the meeting.