Driver among 3 killed in Moulvibazar accident

Three people were killed and another was injured after a pickup van collided head-on with a CNG-run autorickshaw in Moulvibazar Sadar early Saturday.

The crash occurred around 1:45AM in Giasnagar Shahpur along the Dhaka-Moulvibazar road.

The deceased were identified as autorickshaw driver Alinur, and passengers Rubel Mia and Rehan Mia.

Police and local residents said a Sreemangal-bound autorickshaw crashed into a pickup from the opposite direction.

The autorickshaw driver and a passenger died at the scene.

After being alerted, a Fire Service unit reached the scene and rescued two critically injured passengers, taking them to the 250-bed Moulvibazar Sadar General Hospital where on-duty doctors declared Rehan dead.