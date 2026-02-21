Jamaat leaders place wreaths at Shaheed Minar for first time

At the first hour of International Mother Language Day, an opposition alliance led by Shafiqur Rahman, Ameer of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, placed floral wreaths at the Central Shaheed Minar for the first time.

Along with paying floral tribute, the Jamaat chief and Members of Parliament from the 11-party alliance stood at the martyrs’ altar and offered dua seeking forgiveness for the souls of the language martyrs.

Around 12:01am, the 11-party alliance led by Shafiqur Rahman arrived at the Central Shaheed Minar in the capital. At approximately 12:10am, he placed the wreath at the martyrs’ altar. Present at the time were opposition whip Nahid Islam, Members of Parliament Hasnat, ATM Azhar, and other alliance leaders.

After paying tribute, they stood silently at the altar for some time and offered dua.

It has been learned that in the past, Jamaat had not placed flowers at the Shaheed Minar in this manner. This was the first time the party formally paid tribute there.

Earlier, the Prime Minister also paid tribute at the Shaheed Minar. Later, wreaths were placed in sequence by Army Chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman, Navy Chief Admiral M Nazmul Hassan, and Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal Hasan Mahmood Khan.