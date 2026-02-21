Tarique Rahman begins first day at Tejgaon PMO

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman arrived at the Prime Minister’s Office in Tejgaon for the first time on Saturday, marking the start of his official duties from the office following his swearing-in.

He was received by Principal Secretary ABM Abdus Sattar and Additional Press Secretary Atikur Rahman Rumon, according to officials at the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

Before entering the main building, the Prime Minister exchanged greetings with officials and employees who had served during the tenure of former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia and spoke with several long-serving staff members.

Defence Adviser Brigadier General (Retd.) Dr AKM Shamsul Islam and other officials were present during the visit.

Later, the prime minister unveiled a commemorative postage stamp marking Shaheed Day and International Mother Language Day 2026.

During the visit, Rahman planted a swarnachampa sapling within the PMO premises and offered prayers, expressing gratitude after assuming office, officials said.