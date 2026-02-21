PM Tarique unveils stamps marking Mother Language Day

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman on Saturday unveiled commemorative postage stamps marking Shaheed Day and International Mother Language Day.

He released the stamps in the morning at the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) in Tejgaon.

Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology and Science and Technology Minister Fakir Mahbub Anam and the ministry’s adviser Rehan Asif Asad were present.

Besides, the Prime Minister’s Political Adviser Nazrul Islam Khan, Public Administration Ministry adviser Ismail Zabiullah, State Minister for Youth and Sports Aminul Haque, Principal Secretary ABM Abdus Sattar and other senior officials were present.

The Prime Minister began work at the PMO on Saturday for the first time after assuming office.

Though it was a public holiday, he went to the office at 10:10am, where Principal Secretary ABM Abdus Sattar and Additional Press Secretary Atikur Rahman Rumon received him.