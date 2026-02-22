Saudi Ambassador meets PM Tarique Rahman

Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to Dhaka Dr Abdullah ibn Dhafer ibn Ubayya paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Tarique Rahman on Sunday (22 February).

The meeting was held at 11am at the Cabinet Division of the Secretariat, said Prime Minister’s Additional Press Secretary Atikur Rahaman Rumon.

During the meeting, the two fraternal nations exchanged views on issues of mutual interests and the forthcoming Hajj.

Foreign Minister Dr Khalilur Rahman and the Prime Minister’s Adviser Humayun Kabir were present at the meeting.

Earlier in the morning, the Prime Minister arrived at the Cabinet Division at 9:05am, where Principal Secretary ABM Abdus Sattar received him.