DU VC Niaz Ahmed Khan resigns

Dhaka University Vice-Chancellor Professor Niaz Ahmed Khan has submitted his resignation letter citing personal and administrative reasons.

He submitted his resignation letter to the Education Minister ANM Ehsanul Hoque Milon on Sunday morning, the Vice-Chancellor’s Protocol Officer Mohammad Firoz confirmed.

Earlier, at a press conference, Professor Khan had expressed his intention to step down. He stated that the emergency situation had eased and that the overall condition of the university had stabilised, adding that he now wished to relinquish his responsibilities.

Regarding administrative continuity, Professor Khan said he was willing to continue in office for a limited period if requested by the government, in order to ensure that no sudden vacuum was created and that a smooth transition could take place.

However, he urged the government to release him from his deputation at the earliest opportunity so that he might return to his primary academic duties within his department. He further expressed his readiness to cooperate fully with the authorities in facilitating the handover process.