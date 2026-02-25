5-Year plan to expand the scope of services of East London Mosque and achieve financial self-sufficiency

Bangla Mirror Desk:

London, 25 February 2026: An integrated plan has been adopted for the next five years to expand the scope of services of East London Mosque and achieve financial self-sufficiency. Under the plan, priority will be given to attracting young people to the mosque, increasing opportunities for women, long-term support for new Muslims, services for elderly men and women and refugee services. The leaders of the mosque committee have sought the cooperation of people from all walks of life in the implementation of the plan.

The leaders of the mosque committee called for this cooperation at an iftar mahfil organized in honor of Bengali media journalists on Tuesday evening, February 24. The mosque chairman Dr Abdul Hayee Murshad,and secretary Sirajul Islam Hira spoke in the pre-iftar discussion moderated by East London Mosque CEO Junaid Ahmed. Sheikh Abdul Qayum, the head imam and khatib of the mosque, spoke, highlighting the importance and significance of Ramadan. Mohammad Abdul Malik, one of the trustees of the mosque, was present at the time. At the beginning of the program, Hafiz Mu’taz Al-Ghanam, the imam of Taraweeh, who came from Egypt, recited from the Holy Quran.

Dr Abdul Hayee Murshad said, “We do not have any plans to start any new projects for the time being. At present, our main goal is to expand the scope of services of the mosque and make the institution financially self-sufficient by paying off existing debts.” He said that special fundraising activities have been started to implement the five-year plan and make the mosque debt-free. These include the opportunity to become a ‘Khadim’ by donating 500 pounds a year, the provision of reserving the name of yourself or a loved one on the Al-Hamra Donor Wall by donating 1000 pounds, and a call to start a standing order of at least 30 pounds per month with the aim of donating 1 pound per day.

He further said that on Saturday, February 28, East London Mosque will participate in a live fundraising appeal on Channel S TV. He called on people from all walks of life in the community to support this fundraising appeal, which will run from 3 pm to Fajr on that day.

Dr. Murshed said that with the support of the community, it was possible to complete the latest expansion work of the mosque last year and fully open the main hall. Currently, more than 10,000 worshippers can pray together in the entire mosque. More than 70,000 people prayed here in the first week of Ramadan and the mosque premises are crowded with about 1.7 million people throughout the year.

He further mentioned that maximum facilities have been ensured for worshippers during Ramadan. Like every year, this time too, iftar arrangements have been made for 1,000 people, which is completely funded by the community. Iftar can be arranged for one fasting person by donating just £3, or there is an opportunity to feed 1,000 people in one day by donating £3,000.

It is worth noting that this five-year plan has been formulated based on extensive consultation with the mosque’s trustees, staff, community leaders, and representatives of various organizations.