‘I’m heartbroken’: Sadiq Khan hits back at Tory MP who said mass Muslim prayer he joined was ‘not welcome’

Sir Sadiq Khan has hit back at a senior Tory MP who described a public Muslim prayer in which the Mayor took part as an “act of domination” and claimed it was “not welcome” in public.

Shadow Justice Secretary Nick Timothy made the remarks following a weekend Ramadan event in Trafalgar Square, which was attended by the Mayor of London.

“Too many are too polite to say this. But mass ritual prayer in public places is an act of domination,” he posted on X on Tuesday.

He added: “Perform these rituals in mosques if you wish. But they are not welcome in our public places and shared institutions.

“And given their explicit repudiation of Christianity they certainly do not belong in our churches and cathedrals.

“I am not suggesting everybody at Trafalgar Square last night is an Islamist. But the domination of public places is straight from the Islamist playbook.”

Sir Sadiq said he had also hosted Christian, Jewish, Sikh and Hindu celebrations in Trafalgar Square

“I’m a born and raised Londoner,” he told La Repubblica. “I’ve never lived anywhere else really and I’ve been Mayor for ten years.

“I’m heartbroken, sad and I angry. I can understand why many British Muslims are scared by somebody who is so senior who wants to be the Lord Chancellor saying what he said.

“But worryingly his leader, someone who wants to be the Prime Minister Kemi Badenoch, thinking it is British values to single out Muslims. It is British values to respect each other.”

The Prime Minister called for Ms Badenoch to fire the shadow minister after he made the comments

Sir Keir said the comments meant the Conservative Party had become aligned with Tommy Robinson, real name Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, after he had posted supportively of Mr Timothy’s post.

Responding to a question from Ms Badenoch, Sir Keir said: “She appointed the Shadow Justice Secretary. He said last night that Muslims praying in public, including the Mayor of London, practising his faith, are not welcome.

“He described it as an act of domination. Straight from the Islamist playbook. If he was in my team, he’d be gone. It’s utterly appalling. She should denounce his comments and she should sack him.”

Ms Badenoch said Mr Timothy, who was previously a senior adviser to Baroness May when she was prime minister, was “defending British values” rather than “abolishing jury trials”, drawing comparisons with Justice Secretary David Lammy.

“I know who I would rather have sitting on the front bench next to me, and it’s not him,” Ms Badenoch replied.

Sir Keir hit back and said: “Her position is that the shadow justice secretary is defending British values when he says Muslims praying together in Trafalgar Square are not welcome.

“Even Tommy Robinson, I can hardly believe I’m saying this, has said today that if the Shadow Justice Secretary had made these hateful comments two years ago the Conservative Party would have kicked him out.

“Tommy Robinson isn’t some sort of moral signpost, he was pointing out how much their party has changed. They’re more inclined to his views, and he’s right about that. The fact he’s sitting on her front bench shows she’s too weak and has got absolutely no judgment.”

As Ms Badenoch continued to ask Sir Keir about whether he had properly vetted Lord Mandelson when he was appointed UK ambassador to the US, the Prime Minister replied by drawing attention to Mr Timothy’s post.

He said: “When I see religious events in Trafalgar Square, when I see Hindus celebrating Diwali, when I see Jews celebrating Chanukah live, when I see Christians performing the Passion of the Christ, or Muslims praying, that shows the great strength of our diverse city and country.

“I’ve never heard her party call out anything other than the Muslim events. It’s only when Muslims are praying. The only conclusion is the Tory Party has got a problem with Muslims.”