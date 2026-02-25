New IGP Ali Hossain Fakir assumes office

Ali Hossain Fakir, the newly appointed Inspector General of Police (IGP), officially assumed his duties on Wednesday morning.

He took over the responsibility at Police Headquarters succeeding his predecessor.

Earlier, the government appointed Ali Hossain Fakir as the inspector general of police (IGP).

He was promoted from the rank of additional IGP, according to a notification issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs on Tuesday (24 February).

Ali Hossain Fakir is a cadre officer of the 15th BCS and hails from Bagerhat.