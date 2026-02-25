No new probe commission over Pilkhana carnage: Home Minister

Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed on Wednesday said that no new investigation commission will be formed regarding the Pilkhana massacre.

He made the remarks while addressing a ceremony held at the Banani military cemetery to mark National Martyred Army Day.

The home minister said, “The interim government had already formed an appropriate commission. The recommendations of the commission and the cases currently under judicial process will be completed. Other suggestions will be implemented gradually.”

Addressing the families of the martyrs, the minister assured that proper justice will be served for the Pilkhana killings to prevent such incidents in the future. “This massacre was an attempt to weaken the armed forces, carried out by those who do not believe in the country’s independence and sovereignty.”

On February 25, 2009, 74 people — including 57 army officers — were killed at the then headquarters of the Bangladesh Rifles (BDR) in Pilkhana.

Since 2024, the day has been officially observed as ‘National Martyred Army Day’ in remembrance of the fallen officers.