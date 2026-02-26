UK MPs, global envoys stress importance of linguistic diversity at London event

Members of the UK Parliament and diplomats from several countries have highlighted the importance of protecting and promoting linguistic diversity, describing multilingualism as vital to cultural identity and global understanding.

They made the remarks at a programme organised by the Bangladesh High Commission in London to mark International Mother Language Day 2026, said a press release.

The event was held in a committee room of the House of Commons.

British MPs including Rupa Huq, Rushanara Ali and Imran Hussain attended the programme, alongside Lord Rami Ranger and diplomats from Costa Rica, Indonesia, North Macedonia and Ghana.

Senior officials from the UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office and the UK National Commission for UNESCO were also present.

Bangladesh High Commissioner Abida Islam said Bangladesh played a pioneering role in securing global recognition for International Mother Language Day, noting that the country’s historic Language Movement helped shape the international agenda for linguistic preservation.

Referring to UNESCO’s theme, “Youth Voices on Multilingual Education,” she underscored the role of young people in safeguarding linguistic heritage.

Delivering the keynote address, Professor Zhu Hua of University College London emphasised every learner’s right to be educated in a language they understand, describing multilingualism as central to imagining a shared future.

Diplomats from Costa Rica, Indonesia, North Macedonia and Ghana shared experiences from their respective countries, stressing that multilingual education strengthens cultural identity, promotes social cohesion and supports sustainable development.

Speakers throughout the event agreed that safeguarding linguistic diversity is essential for inclusive development, intercultural dialogue and peaceful coexistence in an increasingly interconnected world.