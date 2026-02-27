Milon for stern action against teachers engage in other professions without approval

Education Minister ANM Ehsanul Hoque Milon on Friday said teachers must obtain prior permission from the appropriate authorities before engaging in any profession outside their teaching duties, warning that action will be taken against those found violating the rule.

“If any teacher is involved in another profession without prior approval, allegations will be investigated and necessary action will be taken,” he told journalists after attending the monthly coordination meeting and law and order committee meeting at Kachua Upazila Parishad auditorium in Chandpur.

Describing teaching as a responsible and full-time profession, the minister said teachers must devote full attention to classroom activities to ensure quality education for students.

“If anyone wants to engage in another profession alongside teaching, it must be done in accordance with existing rules and with proper approval,” he said, adding that any complain of irregularity would be thoroughly investigated.

Highlighting the role of the media, Dr Milon said responsible and objective reports published by the media would be given due importance.

“If negligence in duty is exposed in the media, it will come to our notice and we will take appropriate measures,” he said.

Speaking about teacher recruitment, he said the previous government had failed to recruit adequate number of teachers for long, the impact of which is still affecting the education sector.

“There are specific rules and procedures in the education sector. Give me two to four months, and you will see visible changes. I have several plans,” he added.

The minister said his responsibility is not limited to constructing buildings while leaving classrooms vacant.

“We will prioritise what is actually needed,” he said, mentioning qualitative improvement in education, filling vacant posts and ensuring accountability as his main goals.

Party leaders and activists, upazila administration officials and members of law enforcement agencies were present at the meeting.