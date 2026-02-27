Spinach and potato Frittata

Ingredients

* 2 tbsp olive oil

* 4 pcs small potato, sliced

* 1 cup fresh spinach, chopped

* 1 tsp spring onion, chopped

* 2 tbsp tomatoes, chopped

* 1 tsp garlic, chopped

* 6 egg

* ½ cup liquid milk

* ½ cup cheddar cheese

Method

1. Heat olive oil in a medium skillet over medium heat. Place potatoes in the skillet, cover, and cook about 10 minutes, until tender but firm. Mix in spinach, spring onions, and garlic. Season with salt and pepper. Continue cooking 1 to 2 minutes, until spinach is wilted.

2. In a medium bowl, beat together eggs and milk. Pour into the skillet over the vegetables. Sprinkle with Cheddar cheese. Reduce heat to low, cover, and cook 5 to 7 minutes, or until eggs are firm.

3. Serve the frittata, with well garnished.