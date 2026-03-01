Dhaka’s favourite Sehri destinations for family and friends

Dhaka begins to stir in a different way once the long day of fasting ends and the city quiets down. The roads grow emptier and the air turns slightly cooler while groups of friends and families step out with one shared mission: to find the perfect Sehri. What was once a quiet meal within the comfort of home has gradually evolved into a social experience and a festive adventure. Ride-sharing platforms like Uber have added a layer of comfort to these midnight journeys, making it easy and safe to reach the city’s narrowest alleys or its distant outskirts.

The timeless allure of Old Dhaka

The Sehri conversation always begins with Old Dhaka. Stepping into the narrow lanes of Nazira Bazar brings the immediate aroma of Haji Nanna Biryani’s famous morog polao. Nearby, the sizzling scent of Bismillah Kabab’s mutton chaap and beef gurda is enough to intensify any appetite. No meal here is complete without a cold glass of Beauty Lassi or a special faluda to round off the night.

Hotel Al-Razzaq in Bangshal stands as an unannounced legend where people travel miles for their signature mutton glassy, kacchi, and morog polao. For those seeking authentic local flavors, Hotel Nirob on Nazimuddin Road offers an unparalleled variety of bhortas and curries. Meanwhile, the nehari and paratha of Chawkbazar remain just as popular for a heavy pre-dawn meal.

Purbachal’sNeela Market: Duck bhuna and rustic vibes

Neela Market, located along the Purbachal 300 Feet Road, has emerged as a new hotspot for food enthusiasts. The specialty here is duck bhuna cooked on clay stoves, served with piping hot chitoipitha or rice. The cool breeze by the river and the fair-like atmosphere at places like Sakal Sandhya or Nakshipolli make these Sehri gatherings feel special.

Concerns about midnight safety or parking once limited family outings, but GPS tracking and safety features in modern apps have made city travel much more reliable. Regular Sehri explorers find these trips deeply refreshing after a busy day of work. Choosing to step out with a group for a meal in the early hours is the best way to break the monotony.