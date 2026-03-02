Exports reach $31.91 billion during Jul-Feb

Bangladesh’s merchandise exports reached $31.91 billion during July 2025 – February 2026, the first five months of the fiscal year 2026.

This reflects a decline of 3.15% compared to $32.92 billion recorded in the corresponding seven-month period of the previous fiscal year, according to EPB data released on Monday. Comparing single-month data, February recorded 12% decline from the same month last year.

The overall performance during July 2025 – Feb 2026 indicates stability amid global headwinds, and continued diversification of export sectors.

Ready-made garments (RMG), the backbone of export earnings, recorded $25,796 million inflow, reflecting a 3.73% decrease compared to the same period of the previous year. Within the sector, knitwear continued to demonstrate strong performance, maintaining its lead over woven garments.

Encouragingly, several key sectors—including leather and leather goods, jute and jute goods, home textiles, light engineering, and frozen fish—registered positive growth on a year-on-year basis, reflecting ongoing diversification of Bangladesh’s export basket.

In terms of destinations, the United States remained the largest export market, with exports totaling $5,874.13 million and registering a modest growth of 0.74%. Notably, China recorded the highest growth among major destinations, with a year-on-year increase of 19.12%.

The decline in overall exports can be attributed to temporary factors such as port disruptions, the national election, and subdued global demand in key markets.