HC orders govt to preserve antiquities at Hazrat Shahjalal’s shrine in Sylhet

The High Court (HC) today directed the government to properly protect and preserve the historical, cultural, and religious antiquities at the Hazrat Shahjalal (RA) shrine in Sylhet.

The HC bench of Justice Razik‑Al‑Jalil and Justice Md Anowarul Islam also issued a rule asking officials to explain why their failure to safeguard the relics and establish a museum at the Dargah Sharif should not be declared illegal.

The order came in response to a public interest litigation writ petition filed by Advocate Mustaque Ahmed Chowdhury, a Supreme Court lawyer and Sylhet resident.

Advocate Mustaque told that Hazrat Shahjalal was one of the greatest Sufi saints, revered for spreading Islam in the northeastern part of the Indian subcontinent, particularly Sylhet. He emphasised that items such as the saint’s sword, robes, and prayer mats should be accessible to the public rather than hidden away.

He argued that under the Antiquities Act of 1968, the government has a legal obligation to preserve such cultural heritage, noting that Shahjalal’s sacred artefacts are currently kept in inadequate conditions by private custodians.

Advocate Mustaque himself moved the petition during the hearing before the HC.