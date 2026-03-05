US asst secy Paul Kapur pays tribute to Ziaur Rahman, Khaleda Zia

US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Paul Kapur paid homage to the graves of Shaheed President Ziaur Rahman and former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia on Thursday during his official visit to Dhaka.

Paul Kapur arrived at the gravesite around noon, accompanied by US Ambassador Brent T Christensen.

As renovation work is currently underway at President Ziaur Rahman’s mausoleum, the US delegation placed wreaths in front of the gate and observed a brief moment of silence to pay their respects.

Kapur’s visit to Dhaka began last Tuesday, marking his first official trip to the city, during which he has engaged in diplomatic meetings and ceremonial activities.