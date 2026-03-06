Two changes in Bangladesh XI as Tigresses face North Korea

Bangladesh women’s national football team have made two changes to their starting lineup ahead of their second Group B match against three-time winners North Korea on Friday in the AFC Women’s Asian Cup.

Head coach Peter Butler has brought in Tohura Khatun and Airin Khatun to the starting XI, replacing Umhela Marma and Sheuli Azim from the lineup that faced China in the tournament opener.

Bangladesh will once again rely on their fearless approach when they take on DPR Korea, with kickoff scheduled for 8am Bangladesh time.

With two changes in the lineup, Bangladesh will be hoping the fresh combination can help them produce another competitive performance as they continue their historic journey in the tournament.

In their first match of the tournament, Bangladesh suffered a 2–0 defeat against defending champions and record nine-time winners China, but the performance earned praise for the team’s courage and tactical discipline.

Bangladesh starting XI v DPR Korea: Mile Akter (GK), Afeida Khandaker (C), Kohati Kisku, Shamsunnahar, Nabiran Khatun, Maria Manda, Monika Chakma, Ritu Porna Chakma, Airin Khatun, Tohura Khatun, Shamsunnahar Jr.