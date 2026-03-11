Journalist Anis Alamgir gets bail, cleared for release from jail

Journalist Anis Alamgir has received bail in a case against him by the Anti-Corruption Commission, clearing the way for his release from jail.

Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge Md Sabbir Faiz granted the bail petition on Wednesday.

Anis Alamgir now secured bail in two cases.

His lawyer Taslima Jahan Pipi had petitioned the court for his bail.

After the hearing, she said, ”As he has received bail in the two cases against him, there is no legal bar for him to release.

Alamgir was initially detained by Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s Detective Branch on December 14 from Dhanmondi area and brought to DB office for interrogation.

On December 15, the court granted a five-day remand.

The case was filed by Arian Ahmed, central organiser of July Revolutionary Alliance, against Anis Alamgir, actress Meher Afroz Shaon, fashion model Maria Kispotta and Imtu Ratish Imtiaz under the Anti-Terrorism Act.

The complaint alleges that the accused spread propaganda on social media and television talk shows after August 5, 2024, aiming to revive banned organisations and rehabilitate Awami League.

The statement claims these activities inspired members of banned Chhatra League and AL’s youth wing, Jubo League, to engage in subversive activities, terrorism and conspiracies against the state.