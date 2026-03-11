BNPPP holds parliamentary meeting

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party Parliamentary Party (BNPPP) held a meeting on Wednesday to finalise decisions on the Speaker and Deputy Speaker positions.

The meeting, chaired by Parliament Leader and Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, began at 11:15AM on the ninth floor of the Parliament Building.

Chief Whip Nurul Islam said, “The maiden session is on Thursday. This meeting is part of the preparations.”

The day’s agenda includes the election of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker.