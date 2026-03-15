Trump says Iran’s terms ‘not good enough’ for ceasefire deal

US President Donald Trump said he is not ready to agree to a ceasefire with Iran, stating that Tehran’s proposed terms for ending the ongoing conflict are “not good enough.”

In an interview with NBC News on Saturday, Trump said Iran wants to reach a deal to end the military campaign but the United States is not prepared to accept the current conditions.

“Iran wants to make a deal, and I don’t want to make it because the terms aren’t good enough yet,” he said, adding that any agreement would need to include “very solid” conditions.

Trump did not specify the full terms Washington would demand but said Iran would have to commit to completely abandoning any nuclear ambitions as part of a ceasefire agreement.

The remarks came about two weeks after the United States and Israel launched large-scale strikes on Iran on Feb. 28, escalating tensions across the Middle East.

The conflict has already disrupted global shipping routes, pushed oil prices higher and raised concerns about the stability of the global economy.