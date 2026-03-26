PM uses national flag on official car for first time

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman’s official car carried the national flag on Thursday for the first time since he assumed office as head of the government.

The national flag was attached to the stand of his car while he was going to pay homage to the Liberation War martyrs at the National Memorial in Savar in the morning, marking the 56th Independence and National Day, according to PMO.

Later, Tarique Rahman also went to the National Parade Ground here in his flag-bearing official car to join the Independence and National Day Parade 2026.