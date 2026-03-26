PM pays homage to his parents

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has paid rich tributes to his parents Shaheed President Ziaur Rahman and former Prime Minister Begum Khaleda Zia on the occasion of the 56th Independence and National Day.

The premier paid homage to his parents by placing wreaths at their graves at Zia Udyan in the city’s Sher-e-Bangla Nagar area at 6:58AM on Thursday after returning from the National Memorial at Savar on the city’s outskirts.

Later, flanked by cabinet members and senior BNP leaders, Tarique Rahman, also the chairman of the ruling BNP, placed two other wreaths at the graves of Shaheed President Ziaur Rahman and former Prime Minister Begum Khaleda Zia on behalf of the cabinet and his party.

After placing the wreaths, ‘Fateha’ and special prayer were offered to the Almighty Allah for eternal peace for the departed souls of Shaheed President Ziaur Rahman, the proclaimer of the country’s independence, Begum Khaleda Zia and Arafat Rahman Koko.

Prayer was also offered seeking forgiveness for the martyrs of the 1971 Liberation War, all democratic movement and 2024 July Uprising.

The prayer also sought welfare for the country and success for the present government under the leadership of Prime Minister Tarique Rahman.