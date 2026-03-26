Zubaida Rahman meets Melania Trump, other First Ladies

Dr Zubaida Rahman, spouse of Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman and a renowned cardiologist, has met US First Lady Melania Trump and other First Ladies on the sidelines of a global summit in the US.

Dr Zubaida Rahman attended the summit in Washington DC at the invitation of US First Lady Melania Trump.

Earlier, she reached Washington DC on a two-day official visit (March 24 “25, 2026) to join the “Fostering the Future Together: Global Coalition Summit”.

More than 45 First Ladies and spouses of world leaders from various countries participated in this conference, which served as an important platform for high-level dialogue on improving the welfare and potential of children worldwide.

On Tuesday, the First Lady of the US officially inaugurated the summit at the U.S. Department of State and delivered the opening remarks.

At the event, Dr Zubaida Rahman delivered speech emphasising the importance of caring for children and ensuring they grow up in a safe environment.

She also highlighted Bangladesh’s initiatives such as the Family Card and Farmer Card programme, as well as progress and development in the education and health sectors.

She called for strengthening global cooperation to build an inclusive, tolerant, and prosperous future.

Academician Prof Dr Morshed Hasan Khan of the Marketing Department of Dhaka University, Prime Minister Tarique Rahman’s senior physician Dr Shah Muhammad Aman Ullah, and woman entrepreneur Mehnaz Mannan, Bangladesh Ambassador to the US Tareq Md Ariful Islam and Deputy Chief of Mission DM Salahuddin Mahmud were present.

The Prime Minister’s Additional Press Secretary Atiqul Rahman Rumon confirmed the matter.

He said Dr Zubaida Rahman met Melania Trump on March 25 and exchanged greetings with her. They agreed to work together for the welfare of children, he added.

Rumon said Dr Zubaida Rahman specially thanked Melania Trump for organising such an important conference and she also met and exchanged greetings with the First Ladies of other countries.

Later, Dr Zubaida participated in the closing session of the conference titled ‘Fostering the Future Together: Global Coalition Summit’.

Finally, she joined a group photo session and reception.

Dr Zubaida Rahman was interviewed on behalf of the White House at the conference.

In response to questions, she said Bangladesh is committed to learning from global experiences and working in partnership with other First Ladies and spouses for a brighter future for all children in the world.

The conference concluded with a special reception hosted by the US First Lady.

In addition, an exhibition was held on the sidelines of the conference with the participation of 11 leading US technology companies, where various innovative technologies and applications for improving children’s education were presented.

Dr Zubaida Rahman and her delegation also visited the exhibition, Rumon said.