President, PM attend Independence Day parade

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman on Thursday witnessed the Independence and National Day Parade while President Mohammed Shahabuddin took the salute and inspected the parade as the chief guest.

The parade was held at the National Parade Ground here, marking the 56th Independence and National Day.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin, accompanied by Major General SM Asadul Haque, the parade commander and also General Officer Commanding (GOC) of 9th Infantry Division and Area Commander of Savar Area, riding an open jeep inspected the parade and took the salute.

Muktijuddha Sangsad, Bangladesh Army, Navy, Air Force, Police, Coast Guard, Ansar and VDP, paramilitary Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), Bangladesh National Cadet Corps (BNCC), Bangladesh Jail and combined female contingents participated in the parade.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Tarique Rahman also witnessed the attractive flag-bearing skydive, armoury acquisitions of different regiments and contingents of the armed forces, spectacular fly-past and aerobatic display.

Prime Minister’s daughter Barrister Zaima Rahman also witnessed the parade and the displays.

Before departing from the ground, the President and the Prime Minister exchanged pleasantries with the commanders of the contingents who took part in the parade.

Earlier, on his arrival at the parade ground at 9.57am, the Prime Minister was escorted by a ceremonial motorcade of military police, while advancing towards the saluting dais.

Liberation War Affairs Minister Ahmed Azam Khan, State Minister Ishraque Hossain, Prime Minister’s Defence Adviser Brigadier General (Retd) Dr AKM Shamsul Islam, chiefs of the three services, principal staff officer of the Armed Forces Division and liberation war affairs secretary received the Prime Minister.

Then the premier, along with other officials, received the President on the parade ground.

Every year, March 26 brings the most tragic reminiscence of history’s blackest episode that heralded a nine-month bloody ordeal from the night of March 25, 1971, achieving the long-cherished independence on December 16 the same year at the cost of a sea of blood.