Switzerland eyes HSIA ground handling operations

Swiss aviation services company Swissport has expressed interest in participating in ground handling operations at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA), as Bangladesh and Switzerland discussed expanding cooperation in the civil aviation sector.

The interest was conveyed by Swiss Ambassador to Bangladesh Reto Renggli during a courtesy call on Civil Aviation and Tourism Minister Afroza Khanam and State Minister M Rashiduzzaman Millat at the ministry on Tuesday morning.

In response, the minister and state minister welcomed Switzerland’s proposal and invited the submission of a formal offer, assuring that it would receive due consideration.

During the meeting, both sides reviewed opportunities for strengthening bilateral cooperation and enhancing engagement between aviation stakeholders of the two countries.

Renggli highlighted Switzerland’s interest in working closely with Bangladesh’s aviation industry and exploring new areas of collaboration.

The two sides also underscored the importance of further expanding the longstanding Bangladesh-Switzerland relationship and agreed to deepen cooperation in civil aviation and related services.

The meeting concluded with a shared commitment to fostering stronger partnerships in areas of mutual interest.