Ambassador Mushfiqul Fazal Ansarey admitted to hospital

Ambassador Mushfiqul Fazal Ansarey, currently attached to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, has been admitted to the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Dhaka after experiencing sudden chest pain.

Mofizur Rahman Ashik, former joint general secretary of the central committee of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal, confirmed the matter.

According to Ashik, Ansarey felt sudden chest pain at around 3pm on Monday and was rushed to the emergency department of CMH.

Initial medical examinations reportedly detected signs of a mild cardiac event, prompting doctors to admit him to the hospital immediately.

He is currently receiving treatment under the supervision of Brig Gen Dr Syeda Aleya Sultana.

Following doctors’ recommendations, a CT angiogram was conducted on Tuesday morning to allow a more detailed assessment of his condition. The results are expected to be available later.

Meanwhile, after being informed of the ambassador’s illness, Prime Minister Tarique Rahman sent his personal assistant physician, Dr ANM Monowarul Qadir Bitu, to the hospital to inquire about Ansarey’s condition and ensure that he receives the necessary medical care.

Dr Bitu said the ambassador’s condition is stable and expressed optimism that he will recover quickly.

Ansarey has sought prayers from well-wishers for his speedy recovery.

Notably, the ambassador underwent a minor surgical procedure a few weeks ago.