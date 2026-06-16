Bangladesh envoy pays farewell call on Sri Lankan PM

Bangladesh High Commissioner to Sri Lanka Andalib Elias paid a farewell call on Sri Lankan Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya as he prepares to conclude his diplomatic assignment in the island nation.

During the meeting, the Sri Lankan prime minister appreciated the high commissioner’s efforts in further strengthening the longstanding and friendly relations between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, according to a statement issued by the Bangladesh High Commission in Colombo.

She commended Andalib Elias for his contributions to enhancing bilateral cooperation and fostering closer ties between the two countries.

The prime minister also expressed hope that the initiatives undertaken by the Bangladeshi envoy, particularly in the areas of trade and commerce, would continue to move forward and help deepen economic engagement between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.