Ad-Din Foundation executive director resigns

Ad-Din Foundation Executive Director Sheikh Mohiuddin has resigned from his post in the wake of the cancellation of a Dhaka-based hospital’s license over the deaths of six newborns.

The Ad-Din Foundation confirmed Sheikh Mohiuddin’s resignation in a press release on Tuesday. Dhaka University’s (DU) retired professor Jamilunnesa has been appointed as the new executive director, the press release added.

Jamilunnesa taught at DU’s Microbiology Department for 25 years, and has a PhD from the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, the press release noted.

Sheikh Mohiuddin’s resignation comes a day after he challenged the health minister to prove allegations that he offered crores in bribes seeking to revoke the hospital license cancellation.

Speaking at a press conference of the Foundation on Monday, Sheikh Mohiuddin also laid out measures the Moghbazar branch has taken to reclaim its license.

In Tuesday’s press release, the Foundation also mentioned corrective measures with a view to overturning the cancellation of license, and satisfy government demands.

The measures are aimed at improving safety measures at the hospital in Moghbazar, and ensure justice for those involved in negligence over the newborns’ deaths.

The press release states: “The Ad-Din Foundation is also in deep sorrow with the entire nation over the deaths of six newborns at Ad-Din Medical College Hospital in Moghbazar. Following an initial probe, the hospital authorities have already take action against the concerned employees over their negligence in duties. Furthermore, initiatives have been taken to improve the hospital’s monitoring system and reassess operational protocol.

“In line with the government’s directives, we are strongly committed to bringing changes to the concerned hospital’s infrastructure and management. We have already launched infrastructural improvement works in full swing. Under the leadership of three independent consultants, necessary changes and improvements are being adopted to improve the movement of light and air, particularly the flow of oxygen, at the Moghbazar branch.

“The bakery located on top of the corporate office has been completely shut down,” the press release noted.

On Tuesday, Health Minister Sardar Md Sakhawat Husain said that it was the right decision to cancel the license of Ad-Din Hospital in Moghbazar. The long-standing irregularities and shortage of accountability in the health sector will be addressed through necessary reforms under the BNP government, he added.

“None can get away by showing disdain for government directives and laws. Strict measures will be taken against those involved in irregularities and negligence,” he warned.

He specified the irregularities found at the Ad-Din Hospital in Moghbazar over the newborns’ deaths last month. According to him, the hospital did not have sufficient ventilation facilities for oxygen flow, no doctor was present when the newborns were suffering from asthma, and the nurses were not found even though the guardians sought for them in times of emergencies.