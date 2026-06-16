Tigers eye fresh T20 assault

Bangladesh might have to field a fresh-looking side under a new skipper on Wednesday, with sources hinting that Towhid Hridoy is set to lead the side for the first time in his career as regular captain Litton Das might have to sit out the T20 series opener against Australia at the Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Cricket Stadium.

Litton, who picked up a muscle tear during the third One Day International in Mirpur, had remained uncertain over his fitness right up until the eve of the match.

“First of all, I am better than I was before, better than the condition I was in. But we’ll see today (Tuesday), and then after seeing tomorrow (Wednesday), a decision will have to be made regarding my situation,” Litton had said on Tuesday, explaining that the uncertainty was also behind the board’s decision to call up Soumya Sarkar as cover.

“The reason for bringing Soumya in is that I am fifty-fifty; we don’t know what might happen, and we have to wait until tomorrow,” he added.

Litton did not train with the squad on Tuesday, while Hridoy is all set to step into the role he was handed ahead of the series as vice-captain, leading the side for the first time at this level.

The 25-year-old has been one of Bangladesh’s most reliable performers in white-ball cricket in recent times, and while the added responsibility brings a new challenge, there is no shortage of belief within the camp that he is ready to grow into the role at his own pace.

In a further boost for the hosts, Parvez Hossain Emon appears set to be available despite recent fitness concerns.

The left-handed top-order batter, who had been troubled by fever and a tonsil issue, was seen training in full intensity at Tuesday’s practice session, a strong indication that he could feature in the opener.

The reshuffle comes on the back of a watershed moment for Bangladesh cricket, with the side having sealed a memorable 2-1 ODI series win over Australia, their first-ever series triumph over the current world champions.

Despite the changes at the top, Bangladesh retain a strong core for the T20 assignment, with Rishad Hossain and a pace battery of Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed and Nahid Rana expected to carry the bulk of responsibility against a heavily reinforced Australian side led by Mitchell Marsh, who said his side were eager for a fresh start despite the disappointment of the ODI series defeat.

“We’ve got a big changeover in personnel. The guys are really looking forward to this series,” said Marsh. “No doubt it’s been a tough tour, but we’re going in with high hopes to hopefully win this series and play some really good cricket.”

Australia struggled against Bangladesh’s pace-heavy attack in the ODIs, losing the first two matches before salvaging pride with a narrow win in the series finale in Mirpur.

Marsh said that the return of experienced campaigners gives his team better balance for the shortest format.

The skipper also reserved special praise for Tim David, calling the Singapore-born batter one of the best middle-order players in the world and a hugely valuable addition to the squad.

“Anytime you welcome one of the best middle-order players in the world into your team, experienced, really confident in his ability… he’s really valuable to us. So it’s great to have him back,” said Marsh.