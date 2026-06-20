Dhaka urges early repatriation of Rohingyas to Myanmar

Bangladesh has renewed its call for the early repatriation of Rohingya refugees to Myanmar, stressing that the displaced people want to return to their homeland and that the prolonged crisis continues to impose heavy burdens on Bangladesh.

Speaking at a UN briefing by the Secretary-General’s Special Envoy on Myanmar on Friday, Bangladesh Permanent Representative to the United Nations Ambassador Salahuddin Noman Chowdhury said the Rohingya crisis originated in Myanmar and its durable solution must also be found there, according to a message received here this morning, reports BSS.

He said Bangladesh has been sheltering nearly 1.2 million forcibly displaced Rohingyas for almost a decade on humanitarian grounds despite significant social, economic, environmental and security challenges arising from the protracted crisis.

The ambassador stressed that the continued presence of such a large refugee population has placed enormous pressure on local communities and resources in Bangladesh, making an early and sustainable solution imperative.

Reaffirming Bangladesh’s commitment to a peaceful resolution of the crisis, he urged the international community and key regional actors to intensify diplomatic engagement and efforts to create conditions conducive to the safe, voluntary, dignified and sustainable return of the Rohingyas to Myanmar.

Chowdhury underscored that the Rohingyas themselves want to return to their homes in Myanmar and reiterated that repatriation remains the only viable long-term solution to the crisis.

He called for stronger international support and sustained attention to the issue to ensure accountability and address the root causes that forced the Rohingyas to flee their homeland.

The Bangladesh envoy also emphasized the importance of concerted global and regional efforts to facilitate the early return of the displaced population and help restore peace, stability and normalcy in Myanmar’s Rakhine State.

Bangladesh has repeatedly urged the international community to take effective measures to enable the repatriation process, maintaining that a durable solution can only be achieved through the return of the Rohingyas to Myanmar in safety and dignity.