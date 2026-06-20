Schoolgirl abducted from Sylhet rescued after three years from B’baria; private tutor arrested

A girl of Class IX who was allegedly abducted from Sylhet’s Moglabazar area three years ago has been rescued from Brahmanbaria.

She was rescued and the sole accused, her private tutor at the time, arrested during a joint operation conducted by RAB-9 and CPC-1 in the Char Islampur area under Bijoynagar Police Station in Brahmanbaria on Thursday night.

According to RAB and the case statement, the victim was a Class IX student of Nabarun High School under Moglabazar Police Station in Sylhet.

She went to school as usual on the morning of May 21, 2023, but did not return home. After searching in all possible places without success, her family filed a general diary (GD) with Moglabazar Police Station.

Later, the family learned from local sources that the girl’s private tutor, Antar Khan, had allegedly lured her into a romantic relationship and forcibly abducted her, keeping her confined at an undisclosed location.

Fearing that their daughter might have been raped, trafficked or murdered, the victim’s mother filed a regular case with Moglabazar Police Station.

Following the filing of the case, RAB-9 launched a shadow investigation and intensified intelligence activities.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of RAB-9 (Headquarters Company, Sylhet) and CPC-1 (Brahmanbaria) conducted a raid in the Char Islampur area around 10:30pm on Thursday.

During the operation, they arrested the lone accused, Antar Khan, 25, in connection with a case filed under Section 7 of the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act, 2000 (as amended in 2025), and rescued the abducted schoolgirl unharmed.

Antar Khan is the son of Azad Khan of Eralia Para village in Baniachang upazila of Habiganj district.

RAB-9 Additional Superintendent of Police and Media Officer KM Shahidul Islam Sohag said the accused and the victim were handed over to Moglabazar Police Station for further legal proceedings.