Seven more children die with measles symptoms

Seven more children have died across the country with symptoms of measles in the past 24 hours, including six in Dhaka.

During the period, 887 new cases were reported, according to the latest report of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) released on Saturday.

According to the DGHS, a total of 677 children have died from measles and measles-like symptoms across the country since 15 March. Of them, 93 deaths were confirmed to have been caused by measles, while 584 deaths were reported among children showing measles-like symptoms.

During the same period, 10,949 people were confirmed to have measles through tests, while 91,789 patients with measles-like symptoms sought treatment at hospitals.

The highest number of infections and deaths was recorded in Dhaka division, where 304 deaths related to measles and measles-like symptoms were reported, along with 49,783 cases.