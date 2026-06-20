Bangladesh, UK reminisce about historical ties, stress cooperation

British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Sarah Cooke called on Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Saturday afternoon.

The high commissioner congratulated the foreign minister on his election as President of the 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly for the term 2026–2027, said a press release.

Both sides noted with satisfaction the deep historical ties, strong people-to-people connections, and the vibrant British-Bangladeshi diaspora, which continues to serve as a vital bridge between the two countries.

They discussed ways to further strengthen bilateral cooperation in areas of mutual interest, including trade and investment, education, migration and skills development.

The foreign minister appreciated the United Kingdom’s continued support for the Rohingyas and urged the UK to maintain its leadership role in international efforts aimed at ensuring the safe, voluntary, dignified and sustainable repatriation of the forcibly displaced Rohingyas to Myanmar.

The meeting concluded with both sides expressing satisfaction at the growing momentum in Bangladesh-United Kingdom relations and reaffirming their commitment to closer cooperation on bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual interest.