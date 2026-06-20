Ingredients:

* 2 cups mango (peeled and cubed; from about 3 mangoes)

* ¾ cup sugar (divided)

* ¼ cup lemon juice

* 1 cup heavy (whipping) cream

* ¾ cup whole milk

Method:

1. Before You Start…Please note that this recipe requires 8.5+ hours of chilling, churning, and freezing time.

2. Freeze the ice cream freezer bowl for 24 hours prior to making the ice cream. Wrap it in a plastic bag so the bowl stays clean.

3. To a blender, add 2 cups mango, ¼ cup sugar, and ¼ cup lemon juice. Purée until smooth. Set aside.

4. In a large bowl, combine 1 cup heavy (whipping) cream, ¾ cup whole milk, and the remaining ½ cup sugar, stirring to dissolve the sugar.

5. Add the puréed mango to the cream mixture and gently stir to mix.

6. Cover and chill the mixture in the refrigerator for at least 4 hours. I put it in the freezer for one hour.

7. Set up the ice cream maker with the freezer bowl and press On. When the freezer bowl begins to turn, pour the mango ice cream mixture through the ingredient spout. Churn for about 25 “30 minutes or follow the manufacturer‘s instructions.

8. If you desire a firmer consistency, transfer the ice cream to an airtight container and store it in the freezer for 4 hours before serving.