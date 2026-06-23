Switzerland pledges support for strengthening human rights institutions in Bangladesh

Switzerland has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting efforts to strengthen human rights institutions in Bangladesh, including reforms to the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), as the country moves forward with its human rights obligations.

The pledge was made by Swiss Ambassador to Bangladesh, Reto Renggli, during a lecture at Dhaka University ahead of the United Nations International Day in Support of Victims of Torture, according to a statement posted by the Embassy of Switzerland in Bangladesh on social media today.

Addressing the event, Ambassador Renggli said Bangladesh’s accession to the Optional Protocol to the Convention against Torture (OPCAT) represents a significant commitment to upholding human rights and safeguarding human dignity.

“In this regard, Switzerland will support efforts to strengthen the independence and effectiveness of institutions, including through National Human Rights Commission reform, for the protection and promotion of human rights in the country,” he said.

To mark the upcoming UN observance, Ambassador Renggli also hosted a stakeholder dinner at the Swiss Residence in Dhaka.

The event was attended by the Minister for Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, members of parliament, representatives of the United Nations, civil society leaders and international human rights experts.

The gathering provided an opportunity for participants to discuss issues related to the prevention of torture, the protection of human rights and the strengthening of institutional mechanisms aimed at ensuring accountability and justice.

The UN International Day in Support of Victims of Torture is observed annually on 26 June to honour victims and survivors of torture and to promote the eradication of the practice worldwide.