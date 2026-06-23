Bangladesh won’t be allowed to become ‘slave of Delhi’: Rizvi

Prime Minister’s Adviser and BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Advocate Ruhul Kabir Rizvi on Tuesday said that Bangladesh would not be allowed to become a ‘slave of Delhi’, asserting that the country’s people would not accept such a situation.

He made the remarks while speaking to journalists after a protest procession held in front of the BNP’s central office in the capital’s Nayapaltan.

The rally was organised in protest against what BNP described as “provocative activities” by leaders and activists of the Awami League, a political party whose activities have been banned, marking its founding anniversary.

The procession, led by Rizvi, was attended by leaders and activists of the BNP and its affiliated organisations.

The march began in front of the party’s central office in Nayapaltan, circled the Nightingale intersection and ended at the same venue.

Addressing the procession, Rizvi said the ‘fallen fascist regime’ would not be allowed to return to Bangladesh.

He alleged that the ousted forces were conspiring to destabilise the country again using money that had been siphoned abroad.

Rizvi also said that the ‘terrorist activities’ of the banned Awami League would be resisted with the support of the people.