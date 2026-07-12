England defeats Norway 2-1 in extra time, sliding into World Cup semis

Jude Bellingham was England’s hero once more by scoring twice as the Three Lions came from behind to end Norway’s historic run and reach the World Cup semi-finals with a 2-1 win after extra-time on Saturday, July 11.

In their first ever quarter-final, Andreas Schjelderup fired Norway into a shock lead in the searing Miami heat. But Bellingham, who also netted a double in a memorable 3-2 over Mexico in the last 16, produced a moment of magic to equalise just before half-time.

Norway had a second goal controversially disallowed after a VAR review in the second half for a foul by Erling Haaland as both sets of players were pushed to their physical limits by going to extra time. Bellingham came up with another big moment as he pounced on an error by Orjan Nyland to sweep in his sixth goal of the tournament.

England will face Argentina on Wednesday for the chance to reach a first World Cup final in 60 years.

Haaland’s spectacular run of scoring in his last 14 competitive matches for Norway came to an end against the land of his birth with Norway’s exhausted talisman replaced at half-time of extra-time.

Having failed to win a World Cup knockout game after conceding first since the final of 1966 before this tournament, England have now done so twice in three matches.

“We are in the last four. It’s amazing but not happy with the performance, in every sense,” said England boss Thomas Tuchel. “We made life difficult for (ourselves) in the way we played and how we played – sloppy, a lot of technical mistakes, not fast enough, not repetitive enough. We were lucky today.”