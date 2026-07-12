Int’l Olympiad Association Gold medal-winning students call on PM Tarique Rahman

A delegation of Bangladeshi students who won gold medal at the International Olympiad Association on Sunday paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Tarique Rahman.

The meeting was held at 5:30pm at the Prime Minister’s Office in the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban, said Deputy Press Secretary to the Prime Minister Shahadat Hossain Shadhin.

He said the Prime Minister warmly congratulated the gold medal-winning students and all members of the delegation.

Expressing pride in the achievements of Bangladeshi students at the international level, the Prime Minister said that the present government attaches the highest importance to fostering innovation and creativity among the country’s younger generation.

Tarique Rahman inquired in detail about the students’ award-winning projects. He listened attentively to their future plans, including studies and research, and encouraged them to pursue more innovative and creative initiatives.

The deputy press secretary said that the delegation informed the Prime Minister about their participation in the AI International Olympiad to be held in Kazakhstan from 2 to 8 August.

The Prime Minister wished them every success and assured them of all necessary government support for their participation in the competition.

On the occasion, the Prime Minister presented a laptop each to gold medalists Labib Shahriar, a tenth-grade student of Homna Adarsha Bidyalaya, Saiduzzaman Araf, an eleventh-grade student of Moulvibazar Government College, and Tridib Roy Arya, an eleventh-grade student of Notre Dame College.

He also presented books to the other team members—Naira Nawar Ahmed, Nawfil Rahman, Anannya Zarif Akand, Mubtasim Chowdhury Piyom, and Murtaza Abdullah.

Addressing the students, Tarique Rahman said his government is working to identify talented young people across the country and ensure their development through international-standard training, research opportunities, and necessary support.

He said a technology-driven and knowledge-based Bangladesh would be built through the country’s talented youth.

The Prime Minister urged all to work with dedication and sincerity to further enhance Bangladesh’s image abroad.

Shadhin said the delegation expressed its interest in hosting an AI Olympiad in Bangladesh, to which the Prime Minister assured full government support.

The delegation included Bangladesh AI Olympiad Team Leader and University of Dhaka Professor Dr BM Moinul Hossain Raju, Bangladesh AI Olympiad Coach Dr Mohammad Azam Khan, President of the Bangladesh Open Source Network Munir Hasan, and Bangladesh AI Olympiad Coordinator and Mentor Tasnim Mahfuz Nafis.

Prime Minister’s Adviser on Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology, and Science and Technology Rehan Asif Asad and Prime Minister’s Press Secretary AAM Saleh Shibly and Additional Press Secretary Atikur Rahman Ruman were present on the occasion.